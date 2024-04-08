Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin highway collision leaves 5 dead

Incident reported around midday Sunday on Highway 60 in West Point, WI

A pickup truck and a car collided on a highway in central Wisconsin, leaving five people dead.

The head-on crash happened about 11:25 a.m. Sunday on Highway 60 in the town of West Point, the Columbia County sheriff's office said in a post on social media.

Five people were reported dead in West Point, Wisconsin, following a Sunday vehicle collision. 

The car is believed to have crossed the center line of the highway into the path of the pickup.

The 70-year-old driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver of the car and two of her passengers — ages 62 and 42 — also died at the scene. A 26-year-old passenger in the car died at a hospital.

The Town of West Point is about 33 miles northwest of Madison.