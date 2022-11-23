Wisconsin drug bust has ties to Mexican cartels: police

Three people were arrested in Wisconsin this week after being found with drugs and alleged ties to Mexican drug cartels, authorities said.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the drugs were seized during the execution of a search warrant, Fox Milwaukee reported. Authorities found 4.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.1 pounds of marijuana, and $51,907 in alleged drug money.

MEXICAN DRUG CARTEL SANCTIONED BY US TREASURY OVER RAINBOW FENTANYL DISTRIBUTION

Two vehicles were also impounded.

The three people arrested were identified as Francisco Javier Gonzalez Diaz, 40; Kaila Brenholt, 34; both residents of Juneau, along with 51-year-old Raul De La Garza of Beaver Dam.

Each faces various drug charges.

Authorities did not identify which drug cartels the drugs were tied to in the bust. Mexico has several cartels that control various routes to smuggle drugs into the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The enterprise has resulted in an uptick in violence between drug gangs.