©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Wisconsin deer hunter rescued from river after spending hour in icy-water because his kayak capsized

WI firefighters used an inflatable rescue sled to save the man

Associated Press
A deer hunter whose kayak capsized Saturday morning in an eastern Wisconsin wildlife area was rescued after spending about an hour in icy waters.

Authorities say the 27-year-old man from Waupaca was being treated at a hospital for hypothermia after Lamartine firefighters used an inflatable rescue sled to pull him from the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail. His condition is not known, but he was able to give details to law enforcement.

The man said he was attempting to paddle upstream and was going over a patch of ice when it broke away and caused him to capsize. He began walking toward the trail bridge, about 100 yards away. Once he realized the difficulty of prodding through knee- to waist-deep icy waters, he called 911.

COLD WEATHER, SNOWY CONDITIONS EXPECTED AHEAD OF WISCONSIN'S ANNUAL 9-DAY GUN DEER SEASON

A Wisconsin deer hunter was rescued from a state wildlife area after his kayak capsized in an icy river. The man was rescued by Lamartine firefighters.

The man remained in contact with dispatch until Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies arrived on scene. The deputies attempted to utilize their inflatable motorized boat, but were unsuccessful due to the ice and shallow water.