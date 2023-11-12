Wisconsin city employees instructed to avoid religious holiday decorations in public buildings: report

A purported email from a deputy city administrator in Wisconsin sent to employees discourages "religious decorations" in public buildings over the holidays.

The email, obtained by media outlet Wisconsin Right Now, appears to be from Wauwatosa Deputy City Administrator Melissa Cantarero Weiss.

It begins by asking city employees to create a "welcoming and inclusive environment for all residents and visitors to our buildings, as well as all our co-workers."

It states that Christmas decorations are commonly seen throughout public counters at city hall and reminds workers not everyone celebrates the holiday.

With the reminder, the email asks departments to refrain from using "religious decorations" or "those solely associated with Christmas (such as red and green colors)" when decorating public spaces within city buildings.

Some neutral, inclusive decorations suggested include snowflakes, snow people, festive lighting, greenery and incorporation of colors like blue, green and purple.

Weiss' email states her boss, City Administrator Jim Archambo, is on board with the request.

Wauwatosa is a city of about 48,000, according to The Daily Mail.

"Those receiving the email have suggested the city's priorities have gone askew, particularly when there are more pressing matters at hand," the media outlet reported.

Weiss states in her email that December is their city hall's busiest month, as many residents visit in person to pay property tax bills.

"Archambo earned $184,794 in 2022; Weiss earned $139,542. Neither are elected," Wisconsin Right Now states.

Neither Archambo nor Weiss responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the email.