Winston Smith: Car plows into Minneapolis protesters, 1 dead

A car drove into a group of protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday killing a woman who had taken to the streets over the shooting death of Winston Smith by sheriff’s deputies.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the person who was driving the vehicle was taken into custody. The paper reported that the incident occurred at about 11:40 p.m.

The city’s police department took to Twitter to announce that the incident occurred on Lake Street and Girard and that the suspect was arrested. Three other protesters were rushed to the hospital.

The person behind the wheel was pulled from the car by protesters and is now in police custody. The suspect and is being treated at a hospital. The motive is unknown, police said.

On June 3, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest Smith on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun, authorities said. The Marshals Service said in an earlier statement that Smith, who was in a parked vehicle, didn’t comply with law enforcement and "produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Friday that two sheriff’s deputies — one from Hennepin County and one from Ramsey County — fired their weapons, striking Smith. The state investigators also said evidence indicates Smith fired his gun, saying a handgun and spent cartridge were found inside the car.

The woman who was with Smith at the time said through an attorney that she never saw a gun inside the vehicle at any time.

