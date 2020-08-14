NYC teen who was burned alive had dated suspect's younger sister

The New York teen stabbed and set on fire in the Bronx Wednesday was dating his suspected killer's 14-year-old sister, according to a new report.

Adones Betances, 22, who reportedly said he was "being framed" as he was taken away in handcuffs, is facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of 18-year-old Winston Ortiz.

Betances had grown infuriated over the roughly four-year age gap between Ortiz and his sister, the New York Post reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

Ortiz's body was found just after 3 p.m. Wednesday by officers called to a fire in a building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Bronx, according to a police report.

He had been stabbed three times before being doused with an accelerant, police told Fox News, adding that the exact substance has yet to be determined.

Even though neighbors poured buckets of water over him, Ortiz suffered burns to more than 90% of his body, the Post reported. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wilmer Ortiz, the victim's younger brother, confirmed to the Post that his brother had been in a relationship with the suspected killer's sister that ended the same day.

“I’m pretty sure this all had to do with a breakup that he had been dealing with,” Wilmer told the outlet. “This is [his ex-girlfriend’s] older brother we’re talking about.”

Wilmer said it is unclear why the relationship ended but mentioned that it had something to do with her brother "being too overprotective.”

