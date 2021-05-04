Expand / Collapse search
Published

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The jackpot is $345 million

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 

04-27-32-57-63, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3.

The jackpot is $345 million, which comes with the lump sum cash payout of about $234 million. There were no jackpot winners on Friday.

NJ.com reported that the odds of a bet hitting the jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1. The report said there is 1 in 12,607,306 chance of winning the second prize of at least $1 million. That requires matching five numbers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

