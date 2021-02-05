Wife of Texas police chief forced to resign over mistress drama files for divorce

The wife of a Texas police chief who was arrested and forced to resign from his post amid social media allegations regarding his seemingly duplicitous personal life filed for divorce this week.

In a Monday press release, the law firm Stockard, Johnston, Brown & Netardus, P.C. announced that the decision.

TEXAS POLICE CHIEF ARRESTED FOR FORGING DOCUMENTS TO HIDE MARRIAGE FROM MULTIPLE MISTRESSES

"On Monday, February 1, 2021, Opal Collier filed a petition for divorce against her husband, Jason Collier, in the 316th District Court in Hutchinson County, Texas. Mrs. Collier is represented in this proceeding by Jarrett Johnston of Stockard, Johnston, Brown & Netardus, P.C," the firm wrote.

"As a result of the local, national and global attention that has been given to this case via social media and other sources, Mrs. Collier has discontinued the use of all social media accounts in her name for the foreseeable future," they said. "She respectfully requests that members of the media and community respect her privacy and the privacy of her family at this time."

Opal's husband, former Stinnett police chief Jason Collier, was thrust into the public spotlight last month when a Facebook post from an Amarillo, Texas, woman accusing him of "living a double/triple life" went viral.

Cecily Steinmetz, 39, claimed that the veteran law enforcement agent had lied to her and presented her with fake annulment documents.

"I also found out about a 2nd girlfriend, Kristi, last night," she wrote, tagging the City of Stinnett Facebook Page. "He has lied to us, our children, and asked us both to marry him. He is a poor representative of your town."

A recent report from The Daily Mail said that Collier had also had relations with eight least eight other women, not including a fiancée.

On Jan. 28, Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and charged with Htampering with a government document with the intent to defraud.

"Collier allegedly sent a text message to the victim with a fraudulent government record attached. The document was a fraudulent marriage annulment," Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley told MyHighPlans.

Collier bonded out of the Hutchinson County Jail the same day, according to Hutchinson County Officials. Barkley said that the bond had been set at $10,000.

While theories spread like wildfire online, however, an attorney for Opal Collier told MyHighPlans on Monday that she had received "thousands of harassing phone calls, text messages, emails, and social media comments."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Steinmetz, who gave a controversial and confusing interview to The Daily Mail on Monday and provided pictures of Opal Collier to the site, has also deactivated her social media accounts.

A public calendar for the Hutchinson County 316th District Court shows Johnston and Opal Collier in virtual court next on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. CST.