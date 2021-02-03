Texas police chief arrested for forging documents to hide marriage from multiple mistresses

A married Texas police chief was arrested last week for allegedly forging an annulment document to mislead his mistress, to whom he was secretly engaged at the time.

Jason Collier, 41, was taken into custody Jan. 28 after the Hutchinson County District Attorney's Office launched a criminal investigation into the former police chief, ordained minister, and father of four. He has been charged with tampering with a government document with an intent to defraud, according to KAMR.

Collier's elaborate scheme to hide his multiple secret lives was exposed when one of his reported fiancées tried to verify his forged annulment document and discovered he was dating another woman who he planned to marry, all while he remained married to his wife.

The alleged girlfriend posted about her revelation on Facebook, accusing him of "living a double/triple life," KAMR reported.

"I was his girlfriend until yesterday," she wrote. "He lied to me and presented me with fake annulment documents when I found out he was married. I also found out about a 2nd girlfriend, Kristi, last night. He has lied to us, our children and asked us both to marry him. He is a poor representative of your town."

A law firm representing Collier's wife told People.com that she filed for divorce on Feb. 1.

Former prosecutor Nancy Grace addressed the story in a new episode of Fox Nation's "Crime Stories," where she was joined by a former Pentagon intelligence officer who found herself involved in a similar relationship based on deception and fraud years back.

Debby Montgomery Johnson's two-year online romance was exposed as a scam after she wired $1,080,762 to her virtual partner "who over the course of those two years had me feeling loved, safe and cared for in a way I hadn't experienced since the sudden death of my husband."

"I trusted him. I had no reason not to trust. I didn't know that there were online scammers back then ... but they isolate you from your friends and family," Johnson told Grace.

"He was giving me everything I wanted to hear, everything that I wanted to see, and the hope that I would have a future again with another man. And so that's how they do it. It's the grooming period. And you want to feel loved by someone like that. "

Grace said she hopes Johnson's story will provide comfort to the women who fell victim to Collier's alleged deception.

"I want the women and the wife to take note that it's not them," the Fox Nation host concluded. "I mean, if an intelligence official at the Pentagon could get duped by a guy [for] a million dollars ... it can happen to anybody."

