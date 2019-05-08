Wife of slain Milwaukee officer reveals she's pregnant

The wife of a Milwaukee police officer who was shot to death while serving a search warrant has revealed she's pregnant.

Police say Caroline Rittner found out three days after her husband's funeral that she is going to have a baby. The girl is expected to arrive in October.

Officer Matthew Rittner was killed Feb. 6 while helping serve a search warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex.

Suspect Jordan Fricke has pleaded not guilty to three charges, including first-degree intentional homicide. He's scheduled for trial beginning July 8.