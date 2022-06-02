White House to begin paying its interns for first time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's White House will begin paying its interns for the first time in history this summer and fall, the administration announced Thursday.

The White House will offer a $6,000 stipend to its interns, beginning with the summer class which will work from June 20 to August 12. The summer class is now closed to applications, but the administration will accept applications for the fall class from June 13-24.

"This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House – and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government – reflect the diversity of America." the White House said in a statement.

WHITE HOUSE INTERN WITH AUTISM CHANGES LAWS AND OPENS HEARTS

Funding for the program came from a provision of the government funding bill Congress passed earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those looking to apply must be at least 18 years old, currently attend college or have done so within the past two years. Veterans who have served in the past two years and have a high school diploma can also apply.

Male applicants must also be signed up for the draft, the White House says.