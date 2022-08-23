Wet weather stretches from Texas through Mississippi Valley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A soggy, wet pattern has set up across the southern U.S. this week, stretching from Texas through the lower Mississippi Valley.

Parts of northern Texas around the Dallas area received over a foot of rain over the course of the past 24 hours.

The focus will shift eastward into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Above-average temperatures continue to bring heat and humidity to the Northwest and California, while relatively cooler air will accompany the clouds and showers across the South and into the Southeast.

A couple of cold fronts moving into the northern High Plains on Tuesday and then into the Midwest and Great Lakes later this week will bring some showers and thunderstorms.