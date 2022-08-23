Expand / Collapse search
Wet weather stretches from Texas through Mississippi Valley

Dallas rain has caused deadly flooding

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
A soggy, wet pattern has set up across the southern U.S. this week, stretching from Texas through the lower Mississippi Valley.  

Parts of northern Texas around the Dallas area received over a foot of rain over the course of the past 24 hours.  

All-time greatest 24-hour rainfall in Dallas, Texas

All-time greatest 24-hour rainfall in Dallas, Texas (Credit: Fox News)

The focus will shift eastward into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

High temperatures in the Northwest

High temperatures in the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Above-average temperatures continue to bring heat and humidity to the Northwest and California, while relatively cooler air will accompany the clouds and showers across the South and into the Southeast. 

Rain forecast across the Southeast over the next three days

Rain forecast across the Southeast over the next three days (Credit: Fox News)

A couple of cold fronts moving into the northern High Plains on Tuesday and then into the Midwest and Great Lakes later this week will bring some showers and thunderstorms.

