©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published

Wet weather hits Northeast, heat in West to cool

Southwest could also see heavy rain

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday for millions of people who live in the Northeast.  

TROPICAL STORM KAY WEAKENS AND VEERS AWAY FROM US-MEXICO BORDER

Severe storm threats in the Northeast on Tuesday

Severe storm threats in the Northeast on Tuesday

Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible along with heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding.

Parts of the Southwest could see some heavy rain as well on Tuesday and Wednesday.  

Flash flood threats in the Southwest through Wednesday morning

Flash flood threats in the Southwest through Wednesday morning

Flood advisories are in effect from Nevada through Arizona and Utah and New Mexico.  

High temperatures across the U.S.

High temperatures across the U.S.

As temperatures come down in the West, the heat will build over the Plains and Mississippi Valley.

