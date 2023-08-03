Wet weather forecast for Northeast as heat continues to rage in the South

Heat is still raging across the Southern Tier of the country and along the central Gulf Coast.

SCIENTISTS PREDICT JULY WILL BE THE HOTTEST MONTH ON RECORD GLOBALLY

Temperatures – along with humidity – are exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit, setting daily and monthly records.

Riding the ridge of high pressure that’s anchored over Oklahoma and Arkansas and helping to keep that heat in place, we have rounds of storms and the risk of severe weather, including the potential of damaging winds, a few tornadoes and flooding rainfall.

After a beautiful week of cooler, drier air, the Northeast will get another round of wet weather on Friday.