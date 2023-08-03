Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Wet weather forecast for Northeast as heat continues to rage in the South

Southern states could see flooding rain, tornadoes

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Heat is still raging across the Southern Tier of the country and along the central Gulf Coast.  

Heat across the U.S. South

Heat across the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures – along with humidity – are exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit, setting daily and monthly records. 

Severe storm threats

Severe storm threats across the U.S. on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Riding the ridge of high pressure that’s anchored over Oklahoma and Arkansas and helping to keep that heat in place, we have rounds of storms and the risk of severe weather, including the potential of damaging winds, a few tornadoes and flooding rainfall

Rounds of storms

Rounds of storms travel high around the ridge (Credit: Fox News)

Southeast rain forecast

Rain still forecast through Friday in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

After a beautiful week of cooler, drier air, the Northeast will get another round of wet weather on Friday. 

