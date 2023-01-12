Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Western Wisconsin stretch of I-94 closed by icy condtions

Conditions on the Monroe County, WI, highway led to slideoffs and other vehicle accidents

Icy conditions led to slideoffs and other crashes Wednesday in western Wisconsin and led to the closure of a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 94, authorities said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol closed the interstate in Monroe County at 5 a.m. shortly after a crash blocked both eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes reopened later in the morning but eastbound lanes remained closed in the late afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 2 p.m. issued a statement saying law enforcement agencies had responded to at least 13 crashes including one with minor injuries and at least 11 slide offs with no damage.

Travel in the affected areas was strongly discouraged.