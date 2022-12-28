Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ohio police officer dodges out-of-control truck on icy road before it slams into cruiser

Ohio police said no one was injured and the driver of the truck was cited and given a date to appear in court

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano
An Ohio police officer quickly moved out of the way when a truck crashed into a police vehicle along an icy road.

An Ohio police officer avoided a dangerous accident on a Christmas morning while standing along a freeway. 

Dashcam video shows the Willoughby Police officer nearly getting hit by a truck sliding down an icy road on State Route 2. The officer was helping a driver around 11:15 a.m. and standing on the road observing oncoming traffic when he saw a vehicle that appeared to be out of control, authorities said. 

A Willoughby Police Department vehicle after a truck crashed into the cruiser along an icy road on Christmas morning. 

"Hang tight" the officer is heard saying before a 2001 Toyota Tundra truck heading in his direction crashes into the passenger side of his police vehicle. 

The truck appeared to spin a few times before coming to a stop. In the video, a large bang is heard and debris can be seen spilling into the air upon impact. 

The officer jumped the median of the wall for safety, police said. He was not injured, nor was the 63-year-old driver of the truck. 

A Willoughby police officer moves out the way of a vehicle that crashed into a police vehicle on an icy road.

That driver was cited for failure to control and was issued a date to appear in court. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.