West Virginia
Published

West Virginia turnpike traffic tops estimates early in Thanksgiving week

WV tolls saw 159,366 vehicles pass through on Sunday

Associated Press
Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike was heavier than expected during the first two days of the Thanksgiving travel week, state officials said.

More than 721,000 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 27, state transportation officials said.

Traffic was heaviest the two days before the Thanksgiving holiday and the weekend after.

Traffic for the two days before Thanksgiving was nearly 2,000 vehicles higher than predicted, officials said. The highest traffic day on the Turnpike was Sunday, when 159,366 vehicles passed through toll booths.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL UP MORE THAN USUAL AMID REMOTE WORK FLEXIBILITY

Aside from some weather-related accidents that slowed traffic on Sunday, traffic flowed smoothly throughout the week.

West Virginia Thanksgiving traffic was heavier than predicted on the turnpike in the first two days. The highest traffic day was Sunday when 159,366 vehicles passed through toll booths.

"We were well staffed, and our crews worked very hard to ensure that traffic got through as quickly as possible," said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

He encouraged motorists to participate in the E-ZPass program to speed traveling time through toll plazas.