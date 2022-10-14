Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia to receive around $1.7 million for adult behavioral health program

Grant will serve WV residents who are living with both mental and physical health conditions

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The state of West Virginia is receiving around $1.7 million in federal funding over five years for a behavioral health program treating adults with serious mental illness.

The money will be used to serve people living with mental illness who are also living with a physical health condition, chronic disease or substance use disorder, according to a West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources news release.

The initiative is called "West Virginia Promoting Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program."

WEST VIRGINIA'S BRIDGE DAY FESTIVAL RETURNS FOLLOWING PANDEMIC BREAK

West Virginia is receiving funding for a behavioral health program for adults. The state will get $1.7 million in federal funding over the next five years.

West Virginia is receiving funding for a behavioral health program for adults. The state will get $1.7 million in federal funding over the next five years.

Participants in 16 counties will receive services from Seneca Health Services Inc., Southern Highlands Community Behavioral Health Center and United Summit Center. Residents of Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, McDowell, Monongalia, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, Upshur, Webster and Wyoming counties are eligible.

WEST VIRGINIA STUDENTS ASKED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FIRST LADY STUDENT ORNAMENT COMPETITION THIS FALL

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.