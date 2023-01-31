West Virginia national forest to provide US Capitol Christmas tree

A Christmas tree that adorns the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol will come from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia this year.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is selected from a different national forest each year. It’s the first time since 1976 that a tree from the Monongahela National Forest will be used for the display, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release Tuesday.

The selected tree will make several stops around West Virginia and surrounding states in November before making its way to Washington, D.C.