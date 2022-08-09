Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
West Virginia man charged with possession of child pornography after secretly filming foreign exchange student

Darrel Wells of WV charged with possession of child pornography and criminal invasion of privacy

Associated Press
A West Virginia man accused of secretly recording a foreign exchange student has been charged with possessing child porn, police said Tuesday.

State troopers received a complaint in April from the 17-year-old student, who reported finding a hidden camera in the bathroom of her host home. A search warrant led to the discovery of another camera in the student's bedroom, officials said.

Darrel Wells, of Barboursville, was arrested Monday after a digital forensics investigation was concluded, police said. He was charged with possession of child pornography and criminal invasion of privacy.

A West Virginia man has been charged with possessing child pornography after a foreign exchange student found cameras in her living space.

Wells, 55, is lodged at the Western Regional Jail and Correctional Facility. Online records don't indicate whether he has an attorney who could comment.