Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Wells Fargo employee found dead 4 days after clocking in at work: police

Police officers responded to the office after receiving a call from on-site security

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Wells Fargo employee was found dead last week, four days after clocking in for work in Tempe, Arizona.

Officers responded to the area of Priest Drive and Washington Street Aug. 20 after receiving calls from on-site security who believed the employee was dead. 

The employee was identified as Denise Prudhomme, 60.

Police said she was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. 

SOUTH CAROLINA AUTHORITIES REVEAL MASSACHUSETTS MAN'S CAUSE OF DEATH AFTER HE VANISHED IN HILTON HEAD

Wells Fargo sign

A Wells Fargo employee was found dead at her desk four days after she clocked in to work. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Investigators determined Prudhomme had scanned into the building Aug. 16 around 7 a.m. There were no scans from Prudhomme afterward. 

Police have not revealed any signs of foul play. A medical examiner's office is working to determine Prudhomme's cause of death. 

Wells Fargo told Fox News Digital it is "deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Denise Prudhomme." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well-supported during this difficult time," the company said. "We are committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce and are reviewing our own internal procedures after this event. Counselors are available to support any employees impacted by this event." 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 