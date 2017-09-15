Welcome to the new FoxNews.com. We’ve given ourselves a refresh, the first in years. All the same content you know and love is still here. It just looks a little different – and, we think, better. So here’s what’s new:

It’s now easy to watch Fox News Channel from the homepage. If you want to watch at length, you’ll be prompted to enter your cable provider’s credentials.

We’ve slashed the time it takes to load a page – on all devices – so you can get your news faster.

The design of the site is “fully responsive” to any size of screen – from mobile devices to tablets and desktops.

We’ve vastly improved the reading experience on our article pages, which now feature many more photos, in all shapes and sizes. We’ve even switched to more readable character fonts.

There’s more content on our homepage, including a “Trending Topics” feature, which provides a quick snapshot of the big stories of the moment.

Overall, the new site provides a more engaging and image-rich viewing experience.

As we said, the same great stories are here. We are grateful for the loyalty of our digital audience – one of the largest in news. These improvements will only serve our audience better.

Please send us your feedback. We will be reading it carefully.

Many thanks for visiting, from the team at Fox News Digital.