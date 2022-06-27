Eastern US expected to get rain as the West heats up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A cold front moving across the East Coast will trigger showers and thunderstorms from the Northeast down into the Southeast.

Plenty of lighting is accompanying these storms and heavy rain could cause flash flooding.

Monsoonal rain continues for the Southwest and Southern Rockies this week.

This is great news for the drought, but flooding will be the biggest danger.

Showers and thunderstorms will also pop up along the Gulf Coast while the heat creeps up for the West.

Temperatures well into the 90s and into the 100’s has prompted heat advisories from Washington State down into California.