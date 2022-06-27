Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Eastern US expected to get rain as the West heats up

Flash flooding possible with some storms

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

A cold front moving across the East Coast will trigger showers and thunderstorms from the Northeast down into the Southeast.  

Plenty of lighting is accompanying these storms and heavy rain could cause flash flooding.

The national forecast for Monday, June 27.

The national forecast for Monday, June 27. ((Fox News))

Monsoonal rain continues for the Southwest and Southern Rockies this week. 

The East Coast is expected to get rain on Monday.

The East Coast is expected to get rain on Monday. (Fox News)

This is great news for the drought, but flooding will be the biggest danger.

Showers and thunderstorms will also pop up along the Gulf Coast while the heat creeps up for the West.  

Forecast high temperatures in California on Monday.

Forecast high temperatures in California on Monday. (Fox News)

Temperatures well into the 90s and into the 100’s has prompted heat advisories from Washington State down into California. 

