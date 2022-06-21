Expand / Collapse search
Heat Wave
Published

Americans threatened by extreme heat, record temperatures

Millions are under advisories as the weather warms

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

As dangerous heat continues to threaten residents of major U.S. cities, some are more vulnerable to the persisting conditions than others. 

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 600 people are killed by extreme heat in the U.S. every year, The Associated Press says heat contributes to some 1,500 deaths each year, with advocates estimating that about half of those killed are homeless. 

It noted that excessive heat causes more weather-related deaths in America than hurricanes, flooding and tornadoes combined.

A homeless man cools off in fountain along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world.

A homeless man cools off in fountain along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MIDWEST, PLAINS AND SOUTHEAST WILL FEEL SUMMER HEAT

This year's summer heat has already claimed the life of a 5-year-old Texas boy, who died Monday after being left inside a vehicle for two-to-three hours amid nearly triple-digit temperatures. 

Millions of Americans are being advised to keep cool and stay hydrated and advisories stretch across the U.S. 

Austin CapMetro busses offer free rides allowing passengers a space to cool off as extreme heat hits Texas, in Austin, Texas, U.S., June 17, 2022. 

Austin CapMetro busses offer free rides allowing passengers a space to cool off as extreme heat hits Texas, in Austin, Texas, U.S., June 17, 2022.  (REUTERS/Jordan Vonderhaar)

NH MOUNTAIN HIKER DIES OF HYPOTHERMIA AFTER BEING RESCUED

Humidity in many areas will increase "feels-like" temperatures and break record-high temperatures

FOX Weather reports that most records could fall in Michigan, with others also impacted farther south.

Cracks form on a dry lakebed at Medina Lake outside of San Antonio as majority of Texas experiences drought amid an extreme heat wave hitting the state, in Medina County, Texas, U.S., June 18, 2022. Picture taken June 18, 2022. 

Cracks form on a dry lakebed at Medina Lake outside of San Antonio as majority of Texas experiences drought amid an extreme heat wave hitting the state, in Medina County, Texas, U.S., June 18, 2022. Picture taken June 18, 2022.  (REUTERS/Jordan Vonderhaar)

More than 44% of the continental U.S. is impacted by moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. 

A seasonal outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts above-normal heat for most of the country this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.