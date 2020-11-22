Wauwatosa police arrest 15-year-old in connection with mall shooting that injured 8 people

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting at Mayfair shopping mall on Friday that injured eight, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said during a news conference Sunday.

He added that a firearm also was recovered.

An initial investigation revealed the incident was "not a random act," Weber said.

It was an altercation between two groups, which resulted in the injury of four “innocent bystanders,” he said.

According to police, the suspect, who was a Milwaukee resident, ran out with other people who were exiting the mall and was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop. The suspect's identity has not been released to preserve the investigation.

Police said that most of the victims injured are recovering and have been released from the hospital

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.