Waukesha Christmas parade attack: Jackson Sparks, 8, remembered as ‘sweet, talented boy’

An 8-year-old child who has become the sixth person to have died in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack is being remembered by the baseball team he was marching with as a "sweet, talented boy who was a joy to coach."

Jackson Sparks, who underwent brain surgery on Sunday night, died from his injuries on Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Jackson and his 12-year-old brother, Tucker, who was marching alongside him, were one of three sets of siblings to have been injured in the attack.

"This afternoon, our dear Jackson has sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away," read a post on the page, adding that "Tucker, by the grace of God is miraculously recovering from his injuries and will be discharged home."

The page earlier described the siblings’ parents, Aaron and Sheri, as "people of faith" and that Tucker "sustained road rash and a fractured skull."

"Please know that they appreciate your continued prayers and tremendous outpouring of support for their family," it said. "They do however ask for privacy at this time to allow Tucker to continue to heal physically and their family to heal and mourn the tremendous loss of their sweet little boy who is now under the care of Jesus."

Jackson Sparks, of Mukwonago, was marching in the parade Sunday with the Waukesha Blazers baseball team, Fox6 reported.

"Jackson was a sweet, talented boy who was a joy to coach. He was an awesome utility player and played on the Blazers Wolfpack team," the president of the team, Jeff Rogers, posted on Facebook. "Jackson was tender-hearted with a contagious smile. He was the little guy on the team that everyone supported. You couldn’t help but love him."

The Mukwonago Area School District also told Fox6 that it is "is heartbroken over the loss of lives in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

"Sadly, we lost one of our students today," it added. "We are honoring the family's request for privacy and ask others do the same... Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our community."

The suspect in the attack, Darrell Brooks, faces five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and faces a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted.

Charges relating to Sparks’ death and the more than 60 injuries caused by the attack will be announced soon, the Associated Press reported, citing Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper.