Waukesha Christmas parade attack victims: Former teacher, grandmothers among 5 killed

More information is coming out Tuesday about the five victims killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade horror. They were identified Monday as Wilhelm Hospel, 81, Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52 and Jane Kulich, 52.

Virginia Sorenson

Sorenson, 79, was the longtime choreographer of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group – several members of which are among the deaths.

David Sorenson, her husband of nearly 60 years, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about how she loved working with the Grannies.

"What did she like about it? Everything," David Sorenson said. "She liked the instructing. She liked the dancing and the camaraderie of the women. She liked to perform."

The newspaper also reports that the Sorensons had three children and six grandchildren.

Virginia – a registered nurse – also cared for two horses, chickens, dogs and cats at her home in Muskego, it added.

Tamara Durand

Durand, 52, was a mother of three with one grandchild. She babysat her grandson so her daughter could finish nursing school and volunteered at hospitals and hospices.

She was doing her first show with the Grannies on Sunday, her husband, Dave Durand, told the Associated Press.

"She basically danced her way through life," he said of his wife of eight years, a hospice chaplain and former high school and college cheerleader who was "super excited" for her first performance. "She was totally energetic and was her happiest when she was dancing."

Durand spent more than 17 years working as an elementary school teacher at the Beaver Dam Unified School District, northwest of Waukesha, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Jane Kulich

Kulich, 52, reportedly worked at Citizens Bank as a teller since last November.

Following the parade attack, Citizens Bank issued a statement saying an employee "was walking with our parade float" when she was struck and killed, the Associated Press reports. The bank did not identify the employee.

A LinkedIn page purportedly belonging to Kulich also states she worked as a caregiver and at a dry cleaning business and restaurant.

Wilhelm Hospel

Hospel, 81, helped the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies with their performances, according to the Associated Press.

His wife, Lola, was another member of the group, the Journal Sentinel reports.

LeAnna Owen

Owen, a 71-year-old resident of Cudahy, was also a member of the Dancing Grannies.

Outside of her participation in the group, the grandmother managed an apartment complex and leaves behind two sons, the Journal Sentinel reports.

"She didn’t have a mean bone in her body. She was the nicest lady," Dave Schmidt, who owns a pair of 32-unit buildings Owen took care of, told the newspaper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.