Watch your doggie doors: Arizona homeowner finds bobcat laying on dog bed inside house

A San Manuel, Arizona, homeowner was in for a surprise when arriving home and finding a bobcat lounging in their dog’s bed.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson posted images of the bobcat on Twitter.

Both images showed the large cat lying comfortably on a pillow made for a dog, with a blanket nearby.

"The homeowner, who found it upon returning from work, suspects it entered through an unlocked doggie door," the agency’s tweet read. "The bobcat escaped before an officer arrived."

The Arizona Game and Fish Department reminded citizens to not handle entrapped or hurt wildlife, and instead call authorities as soon as possible.