Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Watch your doggie doors: Arizona homeowner finds bobcat laying on dog bed inside house

Images of the bobcat show the large feline lying in a dog bed with toys and a blanket nearby

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Texas family discovers bobcat in their yard after being alerted by Ring doorbell camera Video

Texas family discovers bobcat in their yard after being alerted by Ring doorbell camera

Homeowners in Frisco, Texas, are visited by a bobcat after receiving a motion alert courtesy of their Ring doorbell camera.

A San Manuel, Arizona, homeowner was in for a surprise when arriving home and finding a bobcat lounging in their dog’s bed.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson posted images of the bobcat on Twitter.

Both images showed the large cat lying comfortably on a pillow made for a dog, with a blanket nearby.

FLORIDA MAN PUNCHES BOBCAT IN FACE TO SAVE DAUGHTER'S DOG: ‘CLAWED INTO ME’

"The homeowner, who found it upon returning from work, suspects it entered through an unlocked doggie door," the agency’s tweet read. "The bobcat escaped before an officer arrived."

The Arizona Game and Fish Department reminded citizens to not handle entrapped or hurt wildlife, and instead call authorities as soon as possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.