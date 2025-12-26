WATCH: Video shows suspect push trooper to ground before stealing patrol cruiser on Christmas Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect is in custody after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said he pulled a trooper from her patrol car and stole the vehicle during a chaotic Christmas Day incident on a major interstate in Seattle.

A WSP spokesperson told Fox News Digital troopers had been trying to locate the man after receiving reports he was running back and forth across all lanes of Interstate 5.

The spokesperson said a WSP lieutenant encountered him while attempting to address the safety concern, when authorities said he jumped into the patrol car and drove off, prompting a pursuit.

Video obtained by TMZ appears to show the man approaching a marked patrol car, opening the driver’s door, pulling the WSP lieutenant from the vehicle, pushing her onto the roadway and driving off in the cruiser.

WSP said the theft sparked a pursuit involving multiple agencies, including the Seattle Police Department. Authorities said the suspect drove north before looping back southbound, where troopers struck the stolen patrol vehicle to bring it to a stop in Lynnwood.

Police said the suspect resisted arrest, and they used a Taser on him before he was taken into custody. He was later identified as Alexander Eugene Smith.

According to King County jail records, Smith was booked on suspicion of felony eluding, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer and DUI.

Investigators said they obtained a warrant for a blood draw and believe Smith was impaired, though toxicology results are pending.

WSP said incidents like this often involve people in distress and emphasized that troopers’ priority is public safety.

Authorities said the lieutenant sustained minor injuries, and no one from the public was seriously hurt, though several vehicles were damaged during efforts to stop the cruiser.

The investigation remains ongoing.

