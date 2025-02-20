Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Police officer, off-duty firefighter save woman from burning vehicle: 'Right place, right time'

The Nissan pickup truck rolled over and burst into flames on an AZ highway

By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
Dramatic bodycam footage shows woman rescued from fiery crash

A police officer and off-duty firefighter saved a woman from her burning vehicle after a cement truck hit her Nissan pick-up on the U.S. 60 westbound highway in Arizona. (Credit: Chandler Police Department /TMX)

A police officer and off-duty firefighter worked together to rescue a woman from her burning vehicle after a cement truck hit her Nissan pickup, causing it to roll over and burst into flames.

The dramatic incident happened on the U.S. 60 westbound highway near Val Vista in Arizona shortly before 7 a.m. on Feb. 18, according to Chandler Police. 

TEXAS POLICE PULL UNCONSCIOUS MAN FROM BURNING CAR IN HEROIC RESCUE, VIDEO SHOWS

The two heroes who sprang into action, Chandler Police Motor Officer Brian Larison and Peoria off-duty firefighter Asa Paguia, are both Marine veterans and trained for situations like these, FOX 10 reported.

The fiery incident happened on the U.S. 60 highway near Val Vista in Arizona shortly before 7 a.m. on Feb. 18, according to Chandler Police.  (Chandler Police Department /TMX)

Larison, who doesn't normally commute on U.S. 60 westbound for Chandler P.D., was the first one on the scene of the fiery crash.

GEORGIA AUTHORITIES RESCUE MOTORIST FROM BURNING SUV IN HEART-STOPPING FOOTAGE

"The thought of human life perishing by flames. I just, you know, I was like, ‘I cannot let this happen'," Larison said.

To help save the woman trapped in the driver's seat, Larison used his baton to break the window. But just as the woman began to escape, the truck fell backward onto all four tires, bodycam footage shows.

The two heroes, Chandler Police Motor Officer Brian Larison and Peoria off-duty firefighter Asa Paguia, are both Marine veterans and trained for situations like these, FOX 10 reported. (Chandler Police Department /TMX)

"Then I looked, and it was an off-duty fireman, and he’s got all his fire retardant gear on. Just right place, right time," Larison said.

GOOD SAMARITANS PULL DRIVER FROM CAR ENGULFED IN FLAMES AFTER CRASH ON I-94 IN MINNESOTA

Paguia was on his way to work at the Peoria Fire Department and was running behind schedule. He had his firefighting equipment with him because he had worked an overtime shift the day before, FOX 10 reported.

"As fate would have it, Asa had worked a partial overtime shift the day before, so he had his turnouts in the trunk of his vehicle," Brady Casson, public information officer at the Peoria Fire Department, told Fox News Digital in an email. "When Asa saw the CPD officer and bystanders attempting to rescue the victim, he quickly put on his protective equipment and jumped into action."

The two first responders pulled the woman out of the vehicle and saved her life. The woman's first call was to her husband, according to FOX 10.  (Chandler Police Department /TMX)

Paguia pulled the woman out of the burning vehicle, and the two first responders worked together to move her away from the site of the flames while Fire and EMS resources responded to the scene. The woman was then transported to the hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery. Her first phone call was to her husband, according to FOX 10. 

"The way we operate is we risk a lot to save a lot," Paguia said. "So I decided it was worth the risk to get that patient out of there."

Chandler Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.