Washington woman jumps out of moving car after abduction at knifepoint by man she was trying to help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington woman jumped out of a moving car early Saturday morning after she was abducted at knifepoint by a man she was trying to help, authorities said.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2400 Block of NE 28th Street in Camas, Washington around 4:32 a.m. on a call of a woman trespassing on someone’s property.

The caller told deputies the woman was banging on her door and saying she had jumped out of a moving vehicle after being kidnapped in Vancouver. Arriving deputies found the woman in the front yard, and she appeared in distress.

The woman said a man had approached her vehicle near Mill Plain Blvd and Grand Blvd, asking for some water. She said she gave him some water, which allowed him to enter her vehicle. Once inside, the man got out a knife, took control of the car, and drove with the woman still inside to the area of NE Street and NE 233rd Avenue, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

ELIZA FLETCHER KIDNAPPING: MEMPHIS POLICE FIND TIRE TRACK MARKS, ‘ODOR OF DECAY’ IN SEARCH FOR TENNESSEE MOM

At some point, the vehicle slowed along a dirt road and the woman jumped out. She began banging on the doors of nearby residences for help.

Deputies searched the area and found the stolen vehicle. The driver matched the description given by the woman and a pursuit ensued for just over 10 minutes. Deputies pinned the vehicle when it came to a stop around 5:25 a.m. near NE 2nd Street and NE 115th Avenue and took the driver into custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect was booked into the Clark County Jail on first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, attempt to elude, and reckless driving charges. The suspect would not provide his identity, and the jail was still awaiting the results of identification efforts as of Tuesday. The woman’s identity was not released.