Washington teen accidently shoots, kills 15-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed by another teen at a home Wednesday west of Spokane, police said.

Reardan Police Chief Andy Manke identified the teen killed as Shadrach Hall-Turner, a student at Reardan High School, KREM-TV reported.

Manke said five teenage friends were playing video games when one of them revealed they brought a gun to the house. The police chief said the group played around with the gun before it fired, hitting Hall-Turner. Deputies arrived soon after a 911 call was made, but were not able to resuscitate the teen, police said.

MISSING WASHINGTON WOMAN ID’D FROM SEVERED HUMAN FOOT FOUND IN SHOE THAT WASHED ASHORE

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After interviewing the other teens, a 16-year-old was arrested on investigation of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm, Manke said. He also said no adults were present at the time.