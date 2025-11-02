British police release details on suspects after 'shocking' train attack, update on victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.K. police offered new details about victims and suspects following Saturday night's stabbing spree aboard a train in Huntigdon, Cambridgeshire.

Multiple patients remain in life-threatening condition after the stabbing, which left at least 11 people wounded. Police say the suspects were "born in the UK," and remain in custody as of Sunday morning.

"This is a shocking incident and my thoughts are with those who have been injured and their families," British Transport Police Superintendent John Loveless said in a statement.

Loveless described the two suspects as, "32-year-old man, a black British national, and a 35-year-old man, a British national of Caribbean descent." They were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, he said.

Loveless added that nine people were reported initially to have life-threatening injuries, but most have since recovered.

"Following assessment and treatment, four have been discharged and two patients remain in a life-threatening condition," Loveless said.

"We declared a major incident yesterday and Counter Terrorism Policing were initially supporting our investigation, however, at this stage there is nothing to suggest this is a terrorist incident. This is a British Transport Police investigation. We continue work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident," he added.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his sympathy regarding the stabbing on X.

"The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning," he wrote. "My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police."

The local football club also sent thoughts and prayers after the attack.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Huntingdon Town FC tonight are with the victims and their families from this evening's local incident," the club wrote on X around 11 p.m. local time Saturday night. "We send our thanks and thoughts to colleagues in the police, ambulance and other agencies supporting this that are also affected."