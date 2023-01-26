Washington robbers drive away empty-handed after hitting roadblock in would-be ATM heist

Deputies in Washington are searching for two men who were caught on a security camera attempting to break into an ATM located at a gas station.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says that the incident happened on Jan. 17 in Bellingham, Washington at around 4:30 a.m. when deputies responded to an alarm at the gas station.

The men entered the store by using a Jeep rip off the front entrance door. After breaking in, one of the men exits the car and pulls an ATM out of the convenience store, officials say.

After pulling the ATM out of the store, the Jeep repeatedly attempted to damage the ATM, the video shows. However, no money appears to have been taken from the ATM.

IDAHO 'CULT MOM' LORI VALLOW WANTS CASE DISMISSED OVER 'SPEEDY TRIAL' CONCERNS AFTER 1,169 DAYS IN JAIL

The men eventually fled from the scene and left the ATM at the gas station.

ERIC ADAMS WARNS FENTANYL WILL 'DESTROY GENERATIONS' IF NEW YORK CONTINUES 'SLEEPING ON' CRISIS

Deputies say that the jeep was stolen earlier in the morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office is asking any individuals with information about the incident to contact 360-778-6663.