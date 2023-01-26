Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Eric Adams warns fentanyl will 'destroy generations' if New York continues 'sleeping on' crisis

Mayor urges New Yorkers to take opioid crisis seriously in State of the City address

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged New Yorkers to stop "sleeping on" the opioid crisis during his State of the City speech Thursday, warning that fentanyl abuse will "destroy generations" if left unaddressed.

Adams' address touched on virtually every aspect of life in NYC, but he made a particularly impassioned plea regarding fentanyl abuse.

"Do you remember what crack cocaine did to our city and country?" Adams said. "That's what fentanyl is about to do right now. If we don't stop the fentanyl and opioid abuse, it is going to destroy generations to come."

"This is a major crisis that we are sleeping on," he continued. "Fentanyl is destroying our cities across America. We have to fight back and stop it."

Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams (Screenshot / YouTube)

A homeless person sleeps on the floor of a subway car, Dec. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn / FOX News)

A homeless person sleeps on the floor of a subway car, Dec. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn / FOX News)

Adams went on to detail funding his administration was putting toward the issue alongside New York City law enforcement.

The opioid crisis caused more than 100,000 deaths across the U.S. in 2021, and fentanyl abuse shows no signs of slowing.

The drug crisis comes as Adams is also facing a surge of asylum seekers from the U.S. border, bussed up from Texas by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Migrants arrive in New York City from Del Rio, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022.

Migrants arrive in New York City from Del Rio, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022. (Josephine Stratman / New York Daily News / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Adams demanded more action from the Biden White House on Wednesday to address the border crisis and the "over-proliferation" of migrants in cities across the country.

"I was told we have an individual that is coordinating the operation, and as I shared with White House officials, why don’t I know who that is?" Adams said. "If my house is burning, I don’t want to hear about fire prevention, I want to put out the fire, and the fire right now is the over-proliferation of migrants and asylum seekers in several cities in the country."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

