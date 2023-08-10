Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington officers fatally shoot man who opened fire following attempts to de-escalate situation

No officers were hurt in the Tacoma, WA, shooting

Associated Press
Officers in Tacoma, Washington, shot and killed a 41-year-old man after he fired at them, police said Wednesday.

Police responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon in which someone reportedly fired shots that hit two occupied houses nearby, the Pierce County Force Investigation Team said in a statement. No officers were hurt.

Police requested a SWAT team to help because the suspected shooter wasn’t cooperative, the statement added.

Washington Fox News graphic

A 41-year-old gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement, police said Wednesday.

Efforts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful and the man fired gunshots at the officers, the force team said.

Police officers fired back and the man died at the scene, according to the statement.

The man's name and the name of the officers who fired at him haven't been released.

The force team's investigation is ongoing.