Seattle light rail stabbing seen on video as passengers confront attacker

Video shows an ex-convict stabbing a fellow Seattle light rail passenger more than a dozen times in what prosecutors deemed a "random and incredibly violent" attack.

The footage, first obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, shows multiple light rail passengers step in to confront the attacker, possibly preventing a murder.

Ishmail Brown is now charged with first- and second-degree assault in connection to July 21 knife attack on Tin Vi Pham, according to documents filed in the Superior Court of Washington for King County. The state has requested bail be set at $1.5 million based on the likelihood that the defendant may commit a violent offense. Court documents dated July 25 reflect that while a probable cause hearing was held on the matter, Brown refused to appear, and therefore bail had not been set at that time.

"The defendant is a serious danger to the community," Brynn Jacobson, King County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, wrote in the court filing. "The victim happened to be on the light rail at the same time as the defendant, sitting towards the back of the train. The defendant got up and attempted to open the doors, as if he missed his stop. He then turned back around, approached the victim and began to stab him without any provocation."

SEATTLE WOMAN KIDNAPPED, ESCAPES MAKESHIFT CELL IN OREGON HOME AS FBI SEEKS OTHER POSSIBLE VICTIMS

"The victim was essentially trapped in his seat as the defendant plunged the knife down from above, over and over again," the prosecutor continued. "The other passengers scrambled to find a way to help the victim once they realized what was happening. One passenger resorted to using his bag as a shield as others helped the victim escape while another threw his shoes at the defendant."

"Thanks to the bravery of the other passengers on the train, the victim was able to escape, though he still suffered 18 stab wounds and required emergency medical care," Jacobson concluded. "This attack was both random and incredibly violent."

US MARINE VET DANIEL PENNY PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MANSLAUGHTER IN CHOKEHOLD DEATH OF JORDAN NEELY

Prosecutors note that Brown has felony convictions from 2008 for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and from 2016 for second-degree arson. He also has misdemeanor convictions for reckless driving in 2002, reckless driving/racing in 2004 and misdemeanor DV no contact order violation in 2014.

Court documents say Brown would not speak with officers on scene but was advised of his Miranda Rights and brought to King County Jail.

But for some reason, he was "declined" at the jail and sent to the Harborview Medical Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Vietnamese victim, brought to the same hospital, suffered ten stabs/cuts on the left leg, one stab/cut on the right leg, three stabs/cuts on the left hand, two stabs/cuts on the right hand and one stab/cut to the left of the face, according to court documents.

Rantz noted how Sound Transit announced in May that it was increasing light rail security by 300 guards. No guards were depicted on the attack video.