Washington Monument closed again after elevator malfunction forces dozens to take the stairs

The Washington Monument is temporarily closed again after an elevator malfunction forced dozens of visitors to walk down hundreds of steps.

U.S. Park Police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose says 40 to 60 people were at the top of the monument Tuesday night when the elevator malfunctioned with three people on board. She says the elevator was safely recalled to the ground level, but it was determined that it couldn't be used.

Rose says the fire department was called to help bring people down, including two pregnant women who were carried down in a chair. She says no one needed to be treated.

Rose says the monument, which has 897 steps, will be closed Wednesday until repairs can be made.

Elevator problems have closed the monument several times in the last few years, most recently in June.