Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington Glacier Peak new seismometers get green light from forest services

U.S. Forest Services has decided the project will have no significant impact on the environment

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Forest Service has given the green light to install new seismometers on Glacier Peak, classified as one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the United States.

There’s only one monitor there now, according to federal agencies. More early warning sensors could provide precious time to evacuate, the Everett Herald reported.

The U.S. Forest Service determined the project would have no significant impact on the environment. Two groups opposed the use of helicopters in a wilderness area. The Forest Service considered a "full range of alternatives" in making the decision to move forward. Crews carry equipment in backpacks, cutting down on flight time.

U.S. FOREST SERVICE IN NEW MEXICO PLANS TO REMOVE FERAL CATTLE AND LIVESTOCK

The U.S. Geological Survey can start installing four new monitors and upgrade the old one, as part of a 30-year special use permit. Government officials estimate the GPS stations could detect eight times as many earthquakes.

Glacier Peak in Washington is getting new seismometers since it is classified as such a dangerous volcano.

Glacier Peak in Washington is getting new seismometers since it is classified as such a dangerous volcano. (Greg Vaughn /VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The seismometers could be installed as soon as this summer. But the work might not happen until at least next year, according to USGS.

GOVERNMENT RANKS 18 US VOLCANOES AS 'VERY HIGH THREAT'

Glacier Peak is one of the region’s most active volcanoes. About 13,000 years ago, the volcano blew off five times as much rock as the 1980 explosion of Mount St. Helens.

The Forest Service estimates 11,000 people visit the Glacier Peak Wilderness annually.