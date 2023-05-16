Activists protesting debt ceiling talks on Capitol Hill arrested

U.S. Capitol Police arrested several left-wing activists on Capitol Hill Tuesday, who demanded Democratic leaders not buy into Republican demands over the debt ceiling.

Live video showed several protestors being arrested and placed into zip-tie handcuffs.

The activists were members of Center for Popular Democracy, who said they planned to occupy a series of congressional offices, including three moderate Democratic Party representatives.

The protestors demanded the Democratic representatives not go along with Republican efforts to pass spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

They reportedly marched in with a sign that read, "Our lives are not negotiable."

Police reported forced everyone, including reporters, out of the Cannon Rotunda in an effort to get control of the situation.