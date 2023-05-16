Expand / Collapse search
Congress
Published

Activists protesting debt ceiling talks on Capitol Hill arrested

Activists reportedly walked into the Capitol building with a sign that read, 'Our lives are not negotiable'

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Kevin McCarthy not optimistic about debt limit negotiations with White House Video

Kevin McCarthy not optimistic about debt limit negotiations with White House

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy provided an update on debt ceiling negotiations with the White House, saying nothing has moved.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested several left-wing activists on Capitol Hill Tuesday, who demanded Democratic leaders not buy into Republican demands over the debt ceiling.

Live video showed several protestors being arrested and placed into zip-tie handcuffs.

The activists were members of Center for Popular Democracy, who said they planned to occupy a series of congressional offices, including three moderate Democratic Party representatives.

Protestors on Capitol Hill arrested

Activists with The Center for Popular Democracy were arrested on Capitol Hill on Tuesday after protesting debt ceiling talks. (Fox News)

The protestors demanded the Democratic representatives not go along with Republican efforts to pass spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

MCCARTHY NOT OPTIMISTIC ABOUT DEBT CEILING NEGOTIATIONS, SAYS ‘THERE IS NO MOVEMENT’

Protestor handcuffed during debt ceiling protest on Capitol Hill

An activist with the left-wing Center for Popular Democracy was arrested on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for protesting debt ceiling negotiations. (Fox News)

They reportedly marched in with a sign that read, "Our lives are not negotiable."

Police reported forced everyone, including reporters, out of the Cannon Rotunda in an effort to get control of the situation.

