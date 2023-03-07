Washington, DC jail inmate escapes, manhunt underway: police

Washington D.C. police were searching for a jail inmate who escaped from custody Tuesday morning.

Kenneth Phillips, 22, escaped from the Department of Corrections in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, NW, authorities said.

BIDEN WON'T VETO BILL BLOCKING THE SOFTENING OF DC'S CRIMINAL CODE

He was being taken to Howard University Hospital for medical treatment at the time of his escape, FOX DC reported. He got away from DOC staff around 8:30 a.m. and fled the hospital on foot.

Phillips was previously arrested on Nov. 16, 2021 and was being held on carjacking and burglary charges.

He was described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red and blue underwear.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone who spots him is asked to contact the police at 202-727-9099.