Washington dad rescues daughter from sex traffickers, kills boyfriend he believes sold her for $1,000: police

A Spokane, Washington, father is accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend, believing he sold her into sex trafficking in Seattle last year.



Police say they found a car abandoned in the 1800 block E. Everett Ave. on Oct. 22 and a "foul odor" was emanating from the vehicle. Officers opened the trunk and confirmed human remains were inside.

While investigating the case, detectives discovered that 60-year-old John Eisenman Sr. learned his juvenile daughter was allegedly sold to a sex-trafficking organization in the Seattle area in Oct. 2020 for $1,000. Eisenman said his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend may have been the one responsible for her sale.



Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to the Spokane area shortly after she was taken, police said.

A month later, Eisenman tracked the victim's movements and followed him to a location at Airway Heights in Spokane County, police said. After a confrontation, Eisenman allegedly abducted the boyfriend identified as Aaron Sorenson, tied him up and put him in the trunk of a vehicle.



A news release says Eisenman hit the victim in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly in the abdomen, causing his death.



"After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside. The vehicle remained at that location until it was moved in October 2021 by a 3rd-party and driven to Spokane. At this point, it is not believed the 3rd-party knew the body was in the trunk. The vehicle, with the body still in the trunk, was abandoned at the Everett [Ave.] location. While parked on Everett, individuals were rummaging through the car and taking items when they made the gruesome discovery," Spokane police detailed.



Eisenman was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Police said prior to this incident, Eisenman had no recent criminal history or any violent criminal history. Online Spokane County detention services records show his bond is set at $1 million.