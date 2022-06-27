Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington boy, 13, drowns, two other kids, aged 12 and 15, in critical condition after being pulled from lake

No lifeguards were on duty

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A 13-year-old boy drowned in a Washington state lake and two other kids, a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, are in critical condition after going under the water, authorities said.

The three youths were dropped at Davies Park and were reportedly swimming in a shallow area of Davies Beach in Lake Stevens leading up to the tragedy.

Lake Stevens in Washington state. 

Lake Stevens in Washington state.  (Google Maps)

Lake Stevens police officers were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. were they found the three youths unresponsive in the water. There were conflicting reports about the gender of the victims.

Officials closed off the park while crews investigated.

There were no lifeguards on duty, but life jackets were available at the park. Mongillo noted that with some 100 people in the water, it can be difficult to monitor everyone. This is especially true when more people come to the lake to cool down on a hot day.

"I can’t stress enough how important a life jacket is to wear – especially in this weather," Peter Mongillo of Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue told FOX 13. "It’s beautiful but the water is bone-chilling cold. It’ll suck the energy out of you."

