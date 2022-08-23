Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published

'Warrior Games' for wounded, sick military members returns after COVID-19 hiatus

Over 200 active military and veterans will compete in 12 adaptive sporting events at ESPN Wide World of Sports

Rebekah Castor
By Rebekah Castor | Fox News
close
'Warrior Games' for wounded, sick military returns after COVID-19 hiatus Video

'Warrior Games' for wounded, sick military returns after COVID-19 hiatus

Hundreds of military service members are gathered in Orlando, Florida this week for the Warrior Games.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ORLANDO – Over 200 military service members are gathered in Orlando, Florida this week for the Department of Defense Warrior Games. It's a competition for wounded, injured or sick active duty military and veterans. 

The athletes will compete in 12 various adaptive sporting events, from wheelchair basketball to weightlifting, over nine days. 

It's a week of blood, sweat and tears, celebrating sacrifice. 

Team Air Force and Team Navy compete in the gold medal wheelchair rugby game at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games.

Team Air Force and Team Navy compete in the gold medal wheelchair rugby game at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

"It's almost like an act of redemption," said Corpsman Donald Calero, representing Team Navy. 

FALLEN SOLDIER AND DEVOTED FATHER LOST IN AFGHANISTAN LEFT LEGACY OF TRUE FRIENDSHIP

Every athlete has a powerful story of resilience, many injured while serving their country, or fighting illnesses. 

Calero was diagnosed with cancer while serving in Japan. 

"It's hard to explain the feeling of being sick," Calero said. "When you're going a million miles an hour and then you have to stop because you physically can't do it anymore, it puts you in a dark place." 

  • Player in wheelchair excited watching on the sidelines. Team Navy flag is behind him.
    Image 1 of 2

    Corpsman Don Calero was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.  ( Cpl. Oneg Plisner, DoD)

  • Corpsman Don Calero in the hospital
    Image 2 of 2

    As of last August, Corpsman Don Calero was one year cancer-free. (Donald Calero, U.S. Navy)

Calero said he's excited to compete in his first Warrior Games this year because staying active was crucial to his physical and mental health during his cancer battle. 

"It gives us the opportunity to reset and get the support we need from each other," Calero said. 

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY AT YANKEES STADIUM HONORS SPECIAL OPS WARRIOR FOUNDATION

Calero is now in remission and back to active duty, a journey that resonates with many of his competitors. 

Master Sergeant Ivan Morera also fought to return to active duty after losing his hand in a vehicle rollover in Afghanistan in 2013. His limitations have not kept him from special forces operations. 

  • Ivan Morera lifting weights
    Image 1 of 2

    MSG Ivan Morera lost his hand in 2013. (USA SOCOM)

  • A man with a prosthetic left arm, wearing a helmet and military uniform free falling in the sky
    Image 2 of 2

    MSG Ivan Morera is the only amputee on Military Free Fall status.  (USA SOCOM)

"I wanted to feel that sense of family again, that's what drove me," MSG Morera said. 

FORMER SOLDIER FLIES SOLO WITH ADAPTIVE PARAGLIDING PROGRAM

Morera is now the only amputee on Military Free Fall (MFF) status and the only one-handed medic in the U.S. military. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We focus on ability, not disability, and that's why we're here," Morera said. "We're showing everyone what we're capable to do and we can do everything everyone else can, we just do it different, that's all." 

Rebekah Castor joined Fox News in 2021 as a multimedia reporter based in New Orleans. 