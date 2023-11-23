Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Wanted Florida woman on probation for selling fentanyl found hiding inside couch, sheriff says

Stacy Usher, 39, captured in Citrus County, Florida

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A wanted Florida woman lost a game of hide-and-seek Tuesday night after deputies captured her hiding inside a couch, authorities said.

Stacy Usher, 39, had been evading authorities in Citrus County since early November, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Usher had allegedly violated her probation for the sale of fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials shared a photo of a deputy pulling Usher out from inside her couch, where she had attempted to hide underneath the cushions.

Stacy Usher hiding in couch

Deputies found Usher trying to hide under the cushions of a sofa on Tuesday night in Citrus County, Florida. (Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

Following Usher’s capture, the sheriff’s office made her arrest their "Warrant of the Week" on its social media pages. It was unclear how Usher violated her probation.

Stacy Usher mugshot

Stacy Usher allegedly violated her probation for the sale of fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. (Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

Usher is a convicted felon in Citrus, Manatee and Pasco Counties, FOX35 Orlando reported, citing authorities.

She also has a criminal history of fraud, grand theft and obtaining property by writing a bad check, the report said.