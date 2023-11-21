Expand / Collapse search
Florida man hits man with leaf blower after fender bender: 'irate'

Patrick Eittson, 60, ran out of his home to where his car was parked in front, armed with a leaf blower

Stepheny Price
Phillip McGraw allegedly punched a neighbor in the face during an argument before authorities were called to the scene. Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida man is behind bars after allegedly hitting another man with a leaf blower after a fender bender, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies were dispatched to the scene Saturday morning in reference to a car crash where one of the parties involved was struck with a leaf blower by the other.

The victim claims he was trying to operate his GPS while driving, which caused his work truck to hit a trailer attached to a truck, which then forced it to collide with a parked vehicle.

Deputies say that's when Patrick Eittson, 60, ran out of his home to where his car was parked in front, armed with a leaf blower. 

According to deputies, Eittson was described as being "irate" and slammed the leaf blower into the hood of the man's truck. The victim then opened the door to his work truck, but was then met by Eittson who bashed him with a leaf blower instead of calming down as requested, deputies said.

In the arrest affidavit, while Eittson was being arrested, he told deputies that he "did not strike the victim with the leaf blower but that he did strike the hood of the work truck."

Eittson was transported to the Lake County Jail and remains held on $26,000 bond. 