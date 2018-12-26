Volunteers work to rescue more than 500 Greyhounds set for Chinese meat market

U.S. and Chinese volunteers are working to relocate more than 500 Greyhound dogs that had been abandoned after Asia’s only dog racing facility closed up shop.

At least five of those dogs were sent from Macau to Texas, FOX 7 Austin reported Monday. Other rescued Greyhounds were sent to New York.

“Years ago there's been a lot of social media push through organizations to end close down that track because it was known as the death camp for dogs, death camp for Greyhounds most dogs that go there don't come out of there,” Sandi Reinlie, an official with Greyhound Rescue Austin, told the station

Many of the dogs were underweight, in poor condition and were slated to go to China’s dog meat market, Reinlie said.

“Four hundred dogs were euthanized for having an injury. Dogs that don't do well there, unfortunately, end up in the dog meat trade they eat them in China,” she said.

About 20 million dogs are being killed for meat in China each year, despite a decline, FOX 7 Austin reported.