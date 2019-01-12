Virginia woman whose husband is furloughed by government shutdown wins $100K, car in lottery

A Virginia woman whose husband is currently furloughed by the government shutdown has won $100,000 and a new Ford SUV thanks to the lottery.

“I cried. I couldn’t believe it,” Carrie Walls, of Ashburn, told the Virginia lottery of her win.

WOMAN LOSES SLOT MACHINE JACKPOT WIN AFTER CASINO GOT SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER WRONG BY 1 DIGIT

Walls, who worked for the U.S. Air Force for more than 13 years, drew the winning ticket in a Dec. 4 drawing that was a part of the "Ford Expedition Plus $100K" promotion. Hers was one of 554,000 entries, the lottery said.

MAN TRIED TO CLAIM $10M PRIZE AFTER STEALING ROOMMATE'S LOTTERY TICKET, POLICE SAY

Walls said the win came at an ideal time because her husband, who the lottery did not identify, is a federal worker who has been furloughed by the partial government shutdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ashburn woman, who was already planning to take her family to Disney World prior to the win, picked up her $100,000 check and a new Ford Expedition from Koons Sterling Ford on Friday.