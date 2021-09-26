Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia Commonwealth hazing death leads to 11 indictments

The fraternity was suspended following the student's death.

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Months after Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning amid a hazing ritual, 11 people are facing charges, according to reports. 

Oakes was found unresponsive at an off-campus residence in Richmond, Virginia, on the morning of Feb. 27 following a fraternity party the night before. 

Courtney White, Oakes' cousin, told FOX 5 DC at the time that the freshman had been part of a night of hazing at a Delta Chi fraternity rush event. She said he was given a handle of Jack Daniels whiskey and drank the whole container.

Eight of the 11 suspects have been arrested and the Richmond Police Department expects the other three to turn themselves in within the next few days, WWBT-TV of Richmond reported. 

"When we got the first call that people were being arrested we cried it was like that first glimmer of hope in seven months," White told WWBT. "It was bittersweet, we cried … I mean it was just so wonderful to hear that something was being done."

The fraternity was suspended following Oakes' death. 

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY FRATERNITY SUSPENDED AFTER FRESHMAN STUDENT FOUND DEAD

White told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Oakes was later blindfolded, which caused him to run into a tree and hit his head. Oakes was then helped into the house, where he fell asleep on his side on a couch. He was found lying face down in the morning and police were called.

Following the incident, the Delta Chi fraternity’s national office issued a cease-and-desist order to the VCU chapter, the university said. VCU said the university also suspended the fraternity chapter.

From upper left: Alessandro Medina-Villanueva, Colin Tran, Christian Rohrbach, Benjamin Corado, Jason Mulgrew, Riley McDaniel and Quinn Kuby. 

From upper left: Alessandro Medina-Villanueva, Colin Tran, Christian Rohrbach, Benjamin Corado, Jason Mulgrew, Riley McDaniel and Quinn Kuby.  (Richmond Police Department )

Those arrested include: 

  • Benjamin Corado, 19
  • Quinn Kuby, 22
  • Riley McDaniel, 21
  • Alessandro Medina-Villanueva, 21
  • Jason Mulgrew, 21
  • Christian Rohrbach, 22
  • Colin Tran, 20
  • Enayat Sheikhzad, 22

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They were all being held without bond at the Richmond Justice Center, with the exception of Sheikhzad who was released on bond. 

All eight were charged with unlawful hazing of a student and several faced giving alcohol to a minor charges.

"These arrests signify that you’re not going to get away with hazing in the state of Virginia," White told WWBT

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Your Money