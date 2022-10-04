NYC subway attack victim slams city officials over 'dangerous' transit system: 'There's no help there'

Nearly two weeks after being brutally beaten in a Queens subway station by a homeless man, Elizabeth Gomes called out crime in New York City and demanded actions from leaders to make the city safe.

Gomes joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss her recovery after the random attack on Sept. 20 that left her vision impaired in one eye.

"Still a little bit of headaches and stuff like that," Gomes said. "But life goes on, and I'm trying the best that I can with every day."

Video footage from the Queens subway station showed Gomes chased down and thrown into a ticketing booth by 41-year-old Waheed Foster who kicked and beat her. Foster was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault.

NYC HOMELESS MAN INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY BEATING WOMAN IN SUBWAY STATION, IMPAIRING HER VISION IN ONE EYE

"I was waiting for the train like I do every morning, and he was just walking back and forth," Gomes told host Bill Hemmer. "And before I knew it, this guy hit me from behind with a bottle."

Since the attack, Gomes has criticized Mayor Eric Adams for failing to keep his promises to New Yorkers and raised awareness about the ongoing crime crisis across the city.

Year-to-date subway crime is up almost 50% in New York City since 2021, according to an NYPD MTA report.

"The subway is a very dangerous place. It's hard to get protection. People are throwing each other into the tracks," Gomes said.

Six days after Gomes' attack, New York City Council Member Tiffany Cabán tweeted that "Subway violence is a one-in-a-million event" despite soaring crime statistics.

"I would say that's very ridiculous for her to say it," Gomes responded. "How could she even say that when 99% of these violence [sic] are coming from the subways? There's no help there."

Gomes is calling for more surveillance in subway stations, on platforms and within the trains themselves. As she continues her recovery, Gomes continues to call on city officials to step up to protect New York City residents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm praying every day," the mother of two said.

"A big part of me has gone, you know?"

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Danielle Wallace and Paul Best contributed to this report.